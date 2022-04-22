WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Construction projects that have closed sections of Wichita Falls’ main highways and caused headaches for residents of the city have been extended into the summer.

Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation announced Friday, April 22 that bridge repair work on U.S. 287 South over Holliday Creek and Old Jacksboro Highway has been extended.

The lane closures in the area as well as the detour for the flyover exit from Kell East onto U.S. 287 Southbound, which many residents use regularly when traveling to the Dallas-Ft. Worth area, will remain in place due to surface failures that appeared shortly after construction was initially completed.

Due to the special materials being used for repairs, the timeline for this work is subject to the subcontractor’s schedule.

The repairs are tentatively scheduled to begin in late May or early June, and are expected to take 15 days to complete. This is subject to change based on weather and the subcontractor’s availability.

Additionally, the lane closures on U.S. 287 North over Holliday Creek and Old Jacksboro Highway as well as the following detours will remain in place:

Elevated Freeway

Flyover exit from Kell East to U.S. 287 North / Central Freeway North

U.S. 281 North ramp onto U.S. 287 North

These closures and detours will remain in place due to the emergency repairs being performed on the Interstate 44 bridge at 6th Street and will be removed when repairs are completed.

When the emergency repairs are done, expect daily lane closures to perform the remaining work.

Emergency repairs are expected to be completed in early May 2022.

Drivers should expect delays, lane and exit closures, and detours when traveling through these areas and are encouraged to take alternative routes if possible.