CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Construction to replace two bridges on US 287 in Clay County will begin on Monday.

The bridges are on the northbound lane of US 287 between Henrietta and Bellevue at the East Fork of the Little Wichita River.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane, and the speed limit will be lowered during construction.

The project is expected to take about one year to complete.