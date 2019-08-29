Construction soon to start for Burkburnett travel center

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — About a $7.5 million travel center will soon be making Burkburnett its home.

It will be located off E. 3rd Street and I-44 and will be similar to the one in Henrietta. Victron Energy’s Vice President of Development Mohamed Sharaf said this travel center will fill a void.

“On I-44 from Wichita Falls to Lawton there really aren’t any kind of good or convenient places to stop especially if you’ve kind of got a family and you want somewhere nice,” Sharaf said.

The travel center in Burk will have the Texas-Best Smokehouse as well as a full-service Denny’s. They are conservatively expecting to create more than 40 full-time jobs and hope to start construction later this year and have it completed sometime next year.