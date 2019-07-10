Construction to begin on Roller Road in Wichita Co.

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL)—

Burkburnett and Wichita Falls drivers may have to start taking a new route.

That’s because there will be major construction on Roller Road lasting an upwards of 75-days.

Residents said they’ll have to make adjustments to their day-to-day commute, but they’re happy the county is renewing this residential road.

The 75-day construction begins Monday which means Roller Road to the curve on Clark Road will be closed causing all traffic to reroute.

Around five-10 years ago that wouldn’t have been much of a problem as Roller Road didn’t house hardly any residents at all.

Fast forward to July though, and the area is flourishing with new housing.

Residents said their current road wasn’t meant to see daily traffic like this and that accommodations needed to be made.

“It has to happen to happen, it’s kind of nonsense right now, but luckily we have another way out and Burk’s not huge, so it’s not a big detour, and we can still get out the other way,” resident Devon Jones said. “I definitely see it as a problem right now because our road floods. Whenever we get a whole lot of rain, it floods on both sides, so we’re stuck. If somebody has to go to work or school, they can’t get out, but I think the bigger issue is emergency services can’t get in if something were to go wrong.”

The city is working on the elevation of the road and will be replacing the bridge as well.

If anyone has any questions regarding the construction on Roller Road, people can contact Wichita County Commissioner Lee Harvey.