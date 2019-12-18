Construction underway for Hospice inpatient care center

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Construction is officially underway at Hospice of Wichita Falls as they begin their expansion project, allowing them to more than double in size.

Ground was officially broken in June after Hospice reached its fundraising goal of $15 million for its new inpatient center.

The project, broken up into two different phases, is expected to take a total of three to four years.

Phase one includes the new 38,000 square foot inpatient care center on Cypress Avenue and a new bereavement center on the main campus facing Johnson Road.

The new inpatient center will have 24 full-service suites compared to the 12 current rooms located inside the main campus building, which the director of development Jake Truett says is not enough.

Truett said, “Today our facility is at capacity. All 12 beds are currently full. We see that more and more so knowing that we know that we need to be able to accommodate the needs of those patients that need inpatient care when they need it as opposed to waiting either at their home or at the hospital.”

Truett said phase one should be completed close to April of 2021.

Once it is finished, phase two will begin. It includes renovating the main campus into a more administrative environment as well as housing the palliative care team.