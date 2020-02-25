Construction underway for new CEC house

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A new WFISD Career Education Center home is under construction just a few short months after the first home was sold.

Construction Technology Students are knee-deep in work so far getting invaluable hands-on experience in Architecture, Design, Electric and more.

One senior said he has learned so much from this process so far and encourages future students to take advantage of the great opportunity.

“You come in here, don’t have a bad attitude, he is gonna teach you everything you need to know, you don’t need to know anything, I knew nothing coming into this class, just have a good attitude and don’t give up and you’re gonna make it through,” Construction Technology student Dorian Beaver said.

The first was a one-bedroom house but this new 900 square feet design features two bedrooms and one bathroom and is going for $49,000.

If you are interested in the home, it is expected to be completed by the end of next school year but you have a chance to get it custom built. and the sooner you contact them the better, follow this link to find out how.