Contractor chosen for portions of Hike and Bike Trail

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — City officials have chosen a contractor to work on a portion of the Hike and Bike Trail.

Earth Builders L.P. was awarded the almost one and a half million dollar contract to begin work on the construction of a new concrete trail.

This would be for the west part of the trail that extends from Lake Wichita Park to Larry’s Marine Center. It would be roughly 3,000 feet long and has 4 parts to the trail.

There will only be three parts completed due to budget restraints. Construction should require 280 working days to complete.