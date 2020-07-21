Contrary to social media claims, coronavirus re-tests won’t count more than once

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Nearly every day, the city of Wichita Falls releases the latest numbers of reported COVID-19 cases in Wichita County. Data also includes the number of total people tested for coronavirus.

However, many have come forward on social media wondering if the data is “double-counting” positive coronavirus tests when individuals are tested more than once.

Amy Fagan, assistant director of health for the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District, said that is not the case.

“When an individual is tested and they are positive, they are assigned a case number and that is reported in our case counts,” Fagan said. “When they re-test for any reason, those numbers are not counted in our case counts. They are all associated with that case and not counted again.”

In Wichita County, you can get tested at the following locations: United Regional Physician Group, Community Med Urgent Care, Community Health Care Center, Harmony Clinics, and Clinics of North Texas.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 13,618 751 12,171 696 Ages of COVID-19 Patients 0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 12 15 64 188 149 105 103 69 34 12 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 509 19 214 9 For more information and updates on cases, click here. Updated Monday, July 20 at 4:55 p.m.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.