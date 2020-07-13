Conversations begin after tempers flare at Daughters of Confederacy Monument

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX KJTL )— Passions were high Monday morning at the Daughters of the Confederacy Monument in front of Wichita Falls City Hall.

But after cooler heads prevailed from both sides, conversations began.

“They were all Americans it was a horrible war a horrible situation but it happened these men fought for thier homeland and their families these monuments they mean something,” Resident Gary Hopkins said.

Wichita Falls resident Gary Hopkins sa id a lot of the monuments put up are there to honor fallen Confederate soldiers who never got a proper burial, others disagree.

“Many people out here, they want the monument up and that’s their opinion I feel indifferent they have the right to speak just like I have the right to speak…I can’t say that I can’t be out here if I’m standing out here,” Petitioner Gina Waters said.

Even though both sides of the argument don’t agree, Wichita Falls City Councilor Steve Jackson sa id it’s important to express your opinions peacefully.

“It needs to be peaceful but like I said all lives matter we all bleed red god made us all to be together to come and work together and we just need to defend our history,” Wichita Falls City Councilor Steve Jackson said.

A history now causing conversations as we all look toward the future.