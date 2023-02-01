BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A man with previous arrests and convictions for attacks with an ax and knife is now charged with sending video threats to a man while holding an AR15-style rifle and standing over a woman lying in the street who was apparently intoxicated.

Geoffrey Spencer Hibbs, 27, of Burkburnett, was arrested and booked into the Wichita County Jail on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, on a charge of making a terroristic threat stemming from an incident in December 2022. He was released the same day after posting his $1,500 bond.

According to the arrest affidavit, the incident took place on December 2, 2022, at around 12:36 a.m. Officers with the Burkburnett Police Department were dispatched to the 500 block of Park Street in reference to a terroristic threat.

Police said they were shown a video by the victim that they had received. The victim said the video showed a woman in the street trying to get up and walk into a house, and Hibbs could be seen mocking her and telling the victim to come to save her.

The affidavit said Hibbs can be heard in the video saying to the victim, “It’s funny because this stupid [expletive] is laid out, drunk, [expletive] stupid in the stupid drive and I’m coming to [expletive] hunt your [expletive] down over it.”

According to authorities, Hibbs could be seen in the video holding a rifle while threatening to hunt the victim down and warning him to watch his back. The responding officer said the rifle appeared to be an AR15-style rifle.

The affidavit said the responding officer said while he was talking to the victim Hibbs called him and told him he was coming to kick his door in, and he better sleep with one eye open.

Hibbs was convicted in 2017 of attacking a man and a truck with an ax before charging a relative with a knife. Witnesses in a restaurant parking lot said Hibbs used the ax to bust a window of the truck, hit the cab multiple times, and injured the driver in his wrist.

According to authorities, witnesses said Hibs got a knife and tried to stab another man but missed, then stabbed the man’s truck tire.

