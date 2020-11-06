Convicted burglar gets another arrest warrant five days after getting deferred sentence

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In one of the shortest times from getting a deferred sentence to being arrested for violating requirements of that sentence, a 33-year-old convicted burglar had an arrest warrant issued in five days.

Brittnie Fannon of Lawton was sentenced in Wichita County on Oct. 22 to five years probation, deferred adjudication.

By Oct. 27 a warrant for her arrest was out and she was booked into jail Thursday, Nov. 5.

The deferred adjudication means if Fannon successfully completed her sentence, the conviction will be struck from records.

However, prosecutors said she promptly violated requirements in the sentence by not reporting to the probation department immediately after being released from jail after the hearing.

Fannon was arrested for burglary on Sept. 20, 2019, in Lawton after the Wichita Falls and Lawton Crime Stoppers programs exchanged information.

Wichita Falls police officers tied her to a burglary of the Old Hawk Ridge golf course clubhouse through fingerprints.

In June, 2019, police officers said someone broke glass in several doors of buildings.

An employee of the bank which owns the property said air conditioner coils valued at $3,000 were ripped out, a water heater was damaged, wiring was pulled out of the walls and ceilings in several buildings , and rooms were ransacked.

He said booths had been pulled together for a makeshift bed and portable burners were set on a counter.

Police officers were able to lift prints from metal boxes that had been opened.