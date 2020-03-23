Convicted capital murderer’s ex charged with aggravated perjury

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The ex-lover of convicted capital murderer Jermar Fuller has now been charged with aggravated perjury after she changed her testimony implicating Fuller.

Shantalle Shabrea Vallier, 24, was arrested Sunday, March 22 on the aggravated perjury charge. Vallier’s bond was set at $25,000, which was posted Monday, March 23, and she was released. Vallier’s charge of aggravated perjury is a third degree felony punishable by no less than two years in prison, with a maximum sentence of 10 years behind bars.

Vallier was called to testify during the fifth day of Fuller’s trial for two murders back in 2016.

In earlier interviews and statements to authorities, Vallier said Fuller confessed to her that he shot both victims in the head during a robbery gone bad.

According to authorities, Vallier said Fuller came to her house and she helped him count several thousand dollars cash, then they went to Walmart and bought some baby clothes.

Vallier said when they went back to her house, Fuller confessed to killing David Phillips and Sammy Rankin.

However, Vallier took the stand in Fuller’s trial on March 13 and told District Attorney John Gillespie that none of that was true.

Vallier claimed she made it up because she was mad at Fuller for taking her car after the shootings and wrecking it.

Vallier said police showed her photos of her car before she made the statements.

According to authorities, Fuller was captured after a high speed case and wreck in Dalhart, Texas.

After being found guilty, Fuller was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole, a decision he said he would appeal.