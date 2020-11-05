Convicted child abuser back in jail on new charge

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 38-year-old man with a previous conviction and other arrests for child abuse and child endangerment.

Matthew Taylor is charged with injury to a child and has a bond set at $20,000. Burkburnett police said Taylor reported a runaway juvenile on November 2 and they began a search and spoke to numerous friends of the girl who told them the girl ran away because of abuse.

On November 3, DPS agents and officers located the girl and took her in for a forensic interview.

They asked her about witnesses reporting bruising around her neck and said she told them Taylor had picked her up by the throat then threw her to the ground and started hitting her in the face and head. She said he also threw her phone at her but it missed.

Taylor’s court and jail records show two other arrests for injury to a child, four charges of child endangerment, and one for assault family violence. In October 2009 he was sentenced to 10 years for injury to a child involving breaking the leg of a two-year-old boy.

Police said Taylor and the boy’s mother said the boy was on the couch and threw a temper tantrum when Taylor turned off the tv. The mother said she was in the shower and yelled for the boy to go to bed. Taylor said he picked up the boy from the couch and heard a loud pop. The mother said the boy began crying and refusing to put any weight on the leg, after a while she decided to seek medical attention.

An assessment by a specialist at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center indicated this type of spiral fracture to the femur bone takes a forceful pulling and twisting motion and it was indicative of physical abuse.

Police said both Taylor and the mother agreed to take polygraph exams but they failed to show up.

In 2013 the mother, Angelica Elizonda, was convicted of injury to a child in which a video recording showed her yelling obscenities at her four-year-old son who wanted the lights on because he was afraid of the dark. It shows her slapping him at least six times, picking him up by his ears, throwing him across the bed twice, then using a belt to hit him in the legs at least six times.

Taylor was also charged with injury to a child in that case because police said he recorded the abuse and failed to report it.

In 2007 Taylor was charged with assault of a woman who was seven months pregnant by grabbing her and throwing her back in a car when she tried to get out.