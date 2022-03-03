WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Convicted child rapist Jason Wayne Carlile’s latest appeal attempt was denied by the Court of Criminal appeals, ultimately finalizing his convictions.

Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie said in a press release Carlile’s request for his convictions to be returned was denied on March 2, 2022 by the Court of Criminal Appeals, the highest court for criminal cases in Texas.

Since the Court of Criminal Appeals declined to review the case, Carlile has now exhausted his appeal options and his convictions will become final.

In November 2021, the Fort Worth Court of Appeals affirmed the convictions of Jason Wayne Carlile in a unanimous opinion.

A jury in the 78th District Court found Carlile guilty in December 2019 of two counts of aggravated sexual assault and seven counts of sexual assault of minor.

78th District Court Judge Barney Fudge ordered that the sentences, including both Life sentences, be stacked so Carlile would not be eligible for parole for 120 years.

“Since the Court of Criminal Appeals refused review of the case, Carlile has now exhausted his appeals and his convictions will be final,” Gillespie said. “Carlile is a dangerous child predator and he will never be able to harm another child.”

During his trial, Carlile’s lead attorney, Heather Barbieri of Plano called no witnesses, did no cross examination and made no closing argument. She also moved for stays in the trial and objected to lead prosecutor Dobie Kosub because he had interviewed a victim.

She was hired to replace Carlile’s public defender after Carlile’s mother won a $15 million Texas lottery jackpot. She also posted bonds for her son to get out of jail.

This despite Carlile’s sister testifying he tried to rape her when she was 12.

Carlile’s attorneys sought to delay the trial while Carlile was out on bail.

When Judge Fudge denied their third continuance, his attorneys refused to participate in the trial, stating they would be intentionally ineffective so that the court of appeals would be forced to reverse the case.

The Fort Worth Court of Appeals rejected this argument, noting that this was an intentional strategy and that Carlile had acquiesced in this strategy.

“We were tired of their continuances and worried because Carlile was out on bond and was a threat to our community,” Gillespie said. “We also wanted the convictions to stand on appeal. I am proud of our team for securing the convictions and successfully protecting them on appeal. He is locked up for good now where he belongs.”

Carlile was also convicted in 2007 for purchase of a child and indecency with a child, with a three year prison sentence.

Authorities say he purchased the 15-year-old daughter of Tina Valdez in Archer County in 2006 for $3,000.

They say Valdez made up a story that her daughter had run away, and then admitted she sold her to Carlile because she needed money.

Federal marshals tracked down the girl in Mexico and arrested Carlile. Valdez was also sentenced to 3 years in prison.