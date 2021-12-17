Convicted forger police warned businesses about is out of jail again

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A convicted forger/ID thief Wichita Falls police asked the public and merchants to watch for is arrested, and released on bond, for a third time this month, and her alleged forgeries of stolen checks have reportedly prompted one chain to decline any more checks from customers.

Wichita County jail booking photo

41-year-old Michelle Lynn Heels was booked back into jail Thursday on two more forgery charges, one involving forgery of an elderly victim.

Those are the fourth and fifth charges filed against her this month, and she has a total of 41 cases filed, 23 of them felonies, in Wichita County. Her 42 arrests since 2008 including 15 thefts, 17 forgeries or frauds, and also several parole violations, prostitution and burglary.

On December 1, Wichita Falls police asked the public’s help in locating Heels on charges of forgeries at businesses in Wichita Falls, Iowa Park, Burkburnett and Vernon, and forgery against an elderly person. They told businesses to stay alert if she entered their premises.

Police say after her mug shot and the information was shared, Heels turned herself in on December 3. She got released on bond, got arrested again on December 10, released and then arrested on the two Burkburnett forgery charges Thursday, and released again.

One of her new charges alleges a forgery at a business on Jacksboro Highway and purchase of a $2,400 ATV cart.

Another was at a hardware chain store in Wichita Falls where a woman wearing medical scrubs came in and purchased a backpack blower for $521. The manager told police she said she was buying it for her elderly father so he could start a lawn care business.

Police say the forged checks being used were stolen from a 72 year old man. Police say surveillance video from other stores indicates Heels wore similar clothing and was targeting upper end equipment, and detectives have been contacting other agencies here and in Oklahoma who have identified fraud cases involving Heels.

They also say a store official said the losses have caused the business to no longer accept checks for purchases at its stores in this area.

Other recent cases filed against Heels include a flooring company where carpet was purchased, on two different times the same day, totaling about $1,700.

A lawn and garden equipment store on Seymour Highway reported forged checks on two days totaling about $1,000.

Another Wichita Falls business reported taking a forged check for about $5,500 in November for a zero turn mower.

In October, police say a 72 year old man said his check book had been stolen from his home and the checks were being forged and passed at various businesses.

Records show Heels posted her $60,000 bonds Friday and was released from jail again.

Aliases listed on the booking sheet for Heels include Cimmie Chriswell and Michelle Flint. Her description is 5’1″, 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.