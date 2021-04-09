Convicted gold thief loses appeal in court

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman along with two men was convicted of stealing around $2 million in gold and silver coins from a Wichita Falls couple has lost her appeal.

Cynthia Nobel’s appeal came back Friday from the Second Court Of Appeals. Her appeal claimed she had inadequate counsel and her attorney forced her into the plea of guilty.

She was given a deferred ten year sentence of probation with the requirement to repay money to the victims, but she was arrested last August and charged with violation of that restitution requirement. She is out on bond awaiting a hearing on whether her probation will be revoked.

Police said she once lived with the victims off Fairway Boulevard and told the two accomplices where to find the combinations of three safes and also when the couple would be gone. Noble also obtained the garage door open and a key to disable the alarms.

The victims never took our insurance on their coins and gold collection.