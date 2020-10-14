Convicted murderer arrested, charged with stealing more than 50 pieces of ID information

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man with almost 30 previous arrests, including capital murder, aggravated kidnapping and theft of more than 50 pieces of ID information has been arrested after police officers said they found a duffle bag full of stolen ID information and a printer in his car.

Jamie Fuller, 46, also known as Obahykina Fuller, is charged with fraud and ID theft of more than 50 pieces of information and tampering with evidence.

Wichita Falls police officers on Tuesday stopped a BMW on Central Freeway after it showed to have no insurance.

The officer said a strong odor of marijuana came from the car and he had had fuller step out.

Officers said after Fuller was placed in handcuffs, a plastic bag containing a white crystal powder fell out of his pocket, and that Fuller stepped on it and moved it until the powder spilled out.

A search of the car turned up a duffle bag in the back seat with a large amount of ID information connected to more than 50 people.

Officers said they also found several pieces of mail, driver’s licenses, checks, spreadsheets and notebooks with names, birthdays and bank and credit card information.

They said they also found two laptops, a printer and a scanner in the trunk.

Officers said the driver’s license in Fuller’s wallet belonging to someone else.

In 1999, a jury failed to reach a verdict in his charge of capital murder, and a mistrial was declared.

Fuller had been charged with the shooting death of Francisco Ramos, and wounding of Ramos’ wife in 1995. Police officers said the couple walked into a burglary in their son’s house.

The charge was later changed to the lesser offense of murder committed under the influence of sudden passion and he was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2002. He was released three years later.

Fuller has convictions from 2019 for fraud involving 50 or more items of information and evading arrest.