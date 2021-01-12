Convicted murderer indicted after latest arrest

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man with almost 30 previous arrests, including murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, assault of an officer and terroristic threats, is indicted on his latest arrest of use of more than 50 pieces of identifying information.

Obahykina Fuller, 46, also known as Jamie Fuller, was arrested in October after a traffic stop.

Police said a search of his BMW turned up drugs and a duffle bag with identifying information connected to more than 50 people, including credit card information, checks and mail.

Authorities said they also found two laptops, a printer and a scanner, and the driver’s license in his wallet belonged to someone else.

Fuller’s prior arrests include two counts of assault of an officer, four for resisting or evading arrest, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping and terroristic threats.

In 1999, a jury failed to reach a verdict in Fuller’s charge of capital murder, and a mistrial was declared.

Fuller was charged with the shooting death of Francisco Ramos, and wounding of his wife in 1995.

Police officers said the couple walked into a burglary in their son’s house.

Fuller was retried on the lesser offense of murder committed under the influence of sudden passion and sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2002 but released three years later.

Fuller has convictions from 2019 for fraud involving 50 or more items of information and evading arrest.