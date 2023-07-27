WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man convicted of the armed robbery of a Wichita Falls 7-11 store in 2011 and released on parole in 2019 is in jail on $125,000 bonds after police said he is stopped in a pickup full of guns.

Jack Bishop Cline, 30, is jailed for possession of firearms by a felon and a drug charge. On Tuesday, July 25, officers with the WFPD special operations unit stopped a pickup in a parking lot on Holliday.

A canine gave positive alert for narcotics and officers found a 12 gauge shotgun in the back seat. Further search located two more firearms in the truck. Two hours later, officers executed a search warrant of Bishop’s home on north 7th and said six baggies of meth were found along with ledgers showing how much meth was sold for what price.

Cline was convicted of the 7-11 robbery in 2013 and given probation, then it was revoked, and he went to prison, and was paroled in 2019.