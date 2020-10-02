Convicted serial killer Faryion Wardrip files petition for panel rehearing

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A convicted serial killer who has been appealing his death sentence for two decades is once again hoping a panel of judges will reconsider his case.

Faryion Wardrip, 61, filed a petition Friday morning for a panel rehearing due to what he called “ineffective representation by his court-appointed attorney”.

In September 2020, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals flipped the federal district court’s decision to grant Wardrip a new punishment trial.

Wardrip pleaded guilty to killing Tina Kimbrew in 1986.

Wardrip was also convicted in 1999 for the stabbing, murder, and rape of 20- year-old Terry Sims.

It was DNA evidence that finally enabled Wichita County investigators to link Wardrip to a 16-month killing spree that left five young women dead.

In 1999, then 40-year-old Wardrip was sentenced to death by lethal injection for the murder of Sims and three life terms for killing Toni Gibbs, Ellen Blau and Deborah Taylor.

Please find the petition filed by Wardrip below: