Cooking oil sparks fire that leaves $13K in damages

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An unattended pan of cooking oil on a stove started a house fire that caused $13,000 in damages after Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a call Saturday morning.

WFFD firefighters responded to a call in the 2100 block of Monroe Street about 10:15 a.m. Saturday.

When firefighter arrived, they said smoke poured out of the residence.

Assistant Fire Marshal Jody Ashlock said the fire was primarily contained to the kitchen, and firefighters were able to put out the fire within 15 minutes.

One person had minor cuts on their hands from glass and were treated by AMR, but no other injuries were reported.

Ashlock said the fire caused $10,000 in damages to the house and $3,000 damages to other items.