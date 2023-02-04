WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — More than 20 cooks put their chili to the test and Sheriff Duke’s Dynamite Chili Fest.

Cooks worked to perfect their chili recipes before the turn in time to be tasted and judged.

Aside from the chili contest, there was a bean contest and even a silent auction.

Proceeds benefit the Wichita County Sheriff’s Alumni Association as they work to add to the memorial of fallen deputies and firefighters. That memorial sits outside the Wichita County Law Enforcement Center.

Sheriff David Duke says it’s been a more than $400,000 project all of which has been raised over the last 10 years.

“To be able to see it come through flourish like it has been I’m really proud of it. A lot of hard work went into it, some design to be able to get the funding for it through the community. None of this money comes from taxpayers through Wichita County. This is all donated money and that’s a lot of money to raise for something I think is very important for our community to have,” Duke said.

Duke says there are still a few additions they want to make to the memorial.