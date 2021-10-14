‘Cops are about to lose their lives’; Affidavit reveals details of Turkey Ranch Road standoff

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The arrest affidavit of a man charged with attempted capital murder sheds new light on the nearly 90-minute standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies on Turkey Ranch Road.

Anthony Kienlen, 35, has been charged on three counts of attempted capital murder of a peace officer or a fireman stemming from the standoff.

Kienlen’s bonds total $1.5 million.

Deputies with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office originally responded to a medical call at 1:42 p.m. Wednesday, October 13 involving a possible suicidal subject who was in the process of trying to slit his wrists.

While en route to the residence in the 5200 block of Turkey Ranch Road, dispatch advised deputies that Kienlen was making statements that he wanted officers to shoot him.

The affidavit states that upon arrival, deputies observed a large concrete fence on the front of the property. Dispatch advised deputies on the scene that a woman, Kienlen’s wife, and two small children were also at the residence. Kienlen’s wife remained on the line with dispatch during the entire incident.

Kienlen’s wife advised dispatch that Kienlen had exited the residence with an “AK” and was wearing bullet-resistant body armor, pacing the property with the rifle strapped to his chest.

According to the affidavit, deputies on the scene began hearing gunshots around 2:01 p.m. Kienlen’s wife advised dispatch that Kienlen was firing at the ground and that she had locked herself and the two children inside the house, but Kienlen then kicked the door in to get more ammunition and stated, “Cops are about to lose their lives.”

The affidavit states that around 2:12 p.m., Kienlen drove a golf cart to the concrete fence at the front of the yard, stood on the roof of the golf cart, pointed his rifle at deputies on the scene, and began firing bullets in rapid succession.

According to the affidavit, Kienlen struck two patrol vehicles, and three deputies on scene had to take cover behind the units to prevent them from being shot. One of the deputies was able to return fire before being forced to take cover again.

The affidavit states the deputies could feel a whizzing sound by their heads during this exchange.

Kienlen then retreated to the residence, and Kienlen’s wife advised dispatch that Kienlen had said “there will be a lot of bodies out there soon.”

According to the affidavit, Kienlen’s wife advised dispatch that Kienlen then grabbed a ballistic helmet and a “sniper rifle”, and around 2:23 p.m., Kienlen exited the residence again and set up at a different position along the concrete fence and stood atop the roof of the golf cart.

The affidavit states Kienlen opened fire on multiple law enforcement officers and Sheriff’s deputies, who were forced to take cover behind their vehicles. Multiple officers returned fire.

The affidavit states that it appeared Kienlen “was attempting to murder all law enforcement officers in the area.”

At 2:25 p.m., Kienlen began firing bullets at the Texas Parks and Wildlife drone in the air that was monitoring the situation. Though he successfully struck the drone, it was able to stay airborne.

The affidavit states that Kienlen then returned to the residence, then Kienlen’s wife advised dispatch that Kienlen stated he will “kill them all if they come to the gate.”

At this time, the WCSO Special Response Unit armored vehicle arrived on the scene, along with negotiators, who were able to make contact with Kienlen’s wife.

According to the affidavit, WCSO Special Response Operators were able to extract the two children from the residence and escort them to safety around 3:06 p.m. After speaking with negotiators, Kienlen allowed his wife to exit the residence around 3:22 p.m.

Shortly thereafter, Kienlen himself exited the residence, surrendered to approaching deputies, and was taken into custody.

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke said he is glad the situation did not lead to any injuries or fatalities.

“In law enforcement, we don’t want to go to a place and just kill anybody,” Duke said. “However, our deputies were advised at any point that he had a weapon in his hand and had a clear shot with their rifles, to take him out. Fortunate, that didn’t happen, so I’m really glad about that.”