WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A jury of six men and six women from Wichita County has returned a unanimous verdict in the capital murder trial of Corey Allen Trumbull.

Trumbull, 35, is charged with capital murder, murder, and tampering with physical evidence in connection to the horrific death of Logan Cline, 11, whose body was found in an abandoned car in Wichita Falls in February 2020.

On Tuesday, August 29, 2023, Trumbull was found guilty of capital murder in connection to the 2019 death of Logan Cline. He is automatically sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The jury deliberated for around 15 minutes following closing arguments from John Gillespie, Wichita County District Attorney, and lead prosecutor in this case, and Gant Grimes, one of Trumbull’s defense attorneys, before returning their unanimous verdict.

A recap of prior proceedings in this trial can be found by using the links below: