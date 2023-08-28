AUTHOR’S NOTE: This story will be updated frequently throughout proceedings in the capital murder trial of Corey Trumbull. Refresh this page often for the latest.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The second week of testimony got underway on Monday morning, August 28, 2023, in the capital murder trial of a man accused of torturing and murdering an 11-year-old boy while living in Wichita Falls in 2019.

Corey Allen Trumbull, 35, is charged with capital murder, murder, and tampering with physical evidence in connection to the horrific death of Logan Cline, 11, whose body was found in an abandoned car in Wichita Falls in February 2020.

The prosecution in Trumbull’s trial is led by John Gillespie, Wichita County District Attorney, and Kyle Lessor, Assistant District Attorney. Counsel for the defense is led by William Hull and assisted by Gant Grimes, both of the Wichita County Public Defender’s Office.

The second week of testimony in Trumbull’s capital murder trial began with Dr. Stephen Hastings, a medical examiner from the Southwest Institute of Forensic Science in Dallas, Texas, being called by Gillespie to take the stand and review his autopsy findings.

12:03 p.m. — Dr. Young testified that an autopsy is a description of injury and disease present in a body at the time of death, and that reasoning can be consistent, but that doesn’t necessarily make it the truth. “Only the people who saw what happened actually know what happened,” Dr. Young testified.

11:57 a.m. — Dr. Young testified that the autopsy was conducted carefully, but the death cause determination based on Cline’s bruising is problematic and would “have to be quite imaginative.” He testified that determining the cause of death from the bruising alone is a logical fallacy that cannot be done.

11:54 a.m. — Dr. Young again testified that a person having a seizure would lose control of their body and could fall on their face without breaking their fall, as Trumbull said happened. He testified that seizures can occur as a result of past trauma, methamphetamine use, or it may be possible that they just occur for no real reason whatsoever.

11:52 a.m. — Dr. Young testified that a person can stop breathing post-seizure, then be revised by CPR, then have another seizure, and so on. He testified that based on the evidence, he can determine this might have happened as Trumbull said happened. He testified that what Trumbull said happened fits without any inconsistencies.

11:49 a.m. — Dr. Young testified that Trumbull’s testimony regarding a seizure Logan had prior to his death, the cut on his forehead, and the small amount of bleeding in the brain, are all consistent with the medical examiner’s report, and that repeated seizures could cause the level of injury reported by the medical examiner during the autopsy.

11:45 a.m. — Dr. Young testified that the person with the most detailed account of what happened to Logan Cline is Corey Trumbull. Dr. Young testified that he analyzed what Trumbull said during his interview with law enforcement.

11:43 a.m. — Dr. Young testified that a person couldn’t tell where a bruise is “from” just by looking at it, and that decomposition can make it more difficult to determine whether or not a bruise or contusion occurred, or if that “bruise” is actually a result of decomposition.

11:40 a.m. — Dr. Young testified that after reviewing all of the evidence presented he determined with some certainty that the testimony Trumbull gave is consistent with the autopsy findings.

11:38 a.m. — Dr. Young testified that he examined the autopsy report for Logan Cline, the anthropology consultation, the toxicology report, photographs of Logan’s body, photographs of the hotel room, photographs of the 2007 Ford Fusion where the body was found, listened to an interview with Trumbull and two interviews with Stormy Johnson, along with an interview transcript from Lexie Cline.

11:36 a.m. — Dr. Young testified that there are four manners of death; natural, in which someone’s disease causes the death, homicide, a violent death caused intentionally at the hands of another; suicide, a violent death caused intentionally by the person; and accidental, a violent death caused without intent. If a manner cannot be specifically determined, it is ruled as undetermined.

11:34 a.m. — Dr. Young testified that he’s either performed or oversaw tens of thousands of autopsies over the course of his career.

11:32 a.m. — Dr. Young testified that he graduated from Loma Linda University in Southern California and has studied forensic pathology. He previously served as a medical examiner in Kansas City, Missouri, for 11 and a half years, and in January 2007, he began a private consulting firm.

Judge McKnight calls the jury back into the courtroom and instructs Hull that he may proceed with his witness.

Hull calls Thomas Young, a medical examiner designated as an expert, to the stand. The State requested a 702 hearing outside of the jury’s presence to determine the validity and scope of his testimony.

Gillespie passes the witness back to Hull, who has no further questions. Judge McKnight excuses the witness. Gillespie, on behalf of the prosecution, rests the case for the state. Judge McKnight excuses the jury to take up a few matters outside of their presence before the defense is set to bring its case.

11:02 a.m. — Dr. Hastings testified that there was hemorrhaging all over the brain, indicating multiple blows to the head. Gillespie stands up and asks if stomping on a child’s head would cause it, then proceeds to stomp with force on the ground, causing a loud noise that is a bit startling to the jury and the gallery. Dr. Hastings testified the injuries found on Cline’s head were consistent with a stomp.

Hull passes the witness back to Gillespie for further questioning.

11:00 a.m. — Dr. Hastings testified that he found no injury to the visceral organs, such as the heart, lungs, and liver. Dr. Hastings testified again that he could determine the cause and manner of death, but he cannot specify exactly what type of blunt force trauma occurred or who caused the blunt force injuries.

10:58 a.m. — Dr. Hastings testified that his job is to determine what happened and less about determining who caused what happened. He testified that the subdural hemorrhaging can be caused by a number of things, but in this case, he can determine it was caused by blunt force trauma, but he cannot say exactly how the blunt force trauma occurred.

10:55 a.m. — Testimony resumes with defense attorney Wiliam Hull cross-examining Dr. Hastings. Hull asks Dr. Hastings about the bruising and asks that even though blunt trauma injuries exist, he wasn’t able to determine exactly how those bruises came to be. Dr. Hastings testified that he cannot say who caused the injuries, but that they are not accidental.

Gillespie passes the witness to defense attorney William Hull for cross-examination. Before the defense could begin, Judge McKnight dismissed the jury for their morning break. The Court will be in recess until 10:50 a.m. when testimony resumes.

10:29 a.m. — Dr. Hasting testified that his stomach was virtually empty at the time of his death. He testified his overall view of Logan’s injuries showed a child who was beaten to death.

10:28 a.m. — Dr. Hastings testified that a toxicology screen showed ethanol in Logan Cline’s system, which could have been caused by either drinking alcohol or as a byproduct of decomposition. Dr. Hastings also testified methamphetamine was found in his system, along with ibuprofen.

10:25 a.m. — Gillespie presents a hypothetical scenario to Dr. Hastings, describing the situation leading up to Logan’s death and the injuries Trumbull is accused of inflicting on Logan, and then asks Dr. Hastings if those circumstances are consistent with the type of injuries he found on Logan during the autopsy. Dr. Hastings testified the injuries were consistent.

10:20 a.m. — Dr. Hastings testified that the cause of Logan’s death was blunt force trauma, and he testified the means of death was a homicide, or death at the hands of another. He testified the subdural hemorrhage, or bleeding in the brain caused by a traumatic brain injury, was the most significant injury that played a role in Logan Cline’s death.

10:17 a.m. — Dr. Hastings testified that Logan Cline was a child who was battered from head to legs. He testified that Logan was an otherwise healthy child and had no underlying medical issues that played a role in his death. He testified he found no physical evidence of sexual abuse on Logan’s body during the autopsy.

10:14 a.m. — Dr. Hastings testified regarding the bruising and contusions on the right leg of Logan Cline. Regarding the bruising, Dr. Hastings said, “It’s difficult to determine where one starts and one stops.”

10:00 a.m. — The prosecution called Dr. Stephen Hastings to the stand to begin the morning. Dr. Hastings, a medical examiner with the Southwest Institute of Forensic Science in Dallas, conducted the autopsy on Logan Cline after his body was found in the back of an abandoned car in Gillespie questions Dr. Hastings regarding his findings, while gruesome photographs taken during the autopsy are shown to the courtroom, causing members of the jury and the gallery to become visibly uncomfortable.