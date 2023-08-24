AUTHOR’S NOTE: This story will be updated frequently throughout proceedings in the capital murder trial of Corey Trumbull. Refresh this page often for the latest.

CONTENT WARNING: This story contains graphic details from testimony given during a capital murder trial that some readers may find disturbing. Discretion is advised before reading.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A third day of testimony began on Thursday morning, August 24, 2023, in the capital murder trial of a man accused of torturing and murdering an 11-year-old boy while living in Wichita Falls in 2019.

Corey Allen Trumbull, 35, is charged with capital murder, murder, and tampering with physical evidence in connection to the horrific death of Logan Cline, 11, whose body was found in an abandoned car in Wichita Falls in February 2020.

A recap of prior proceedings in this trial can be found by using the links below:

The prosecution in Trumbull’s trial is led by John Gillespie, Wichita County District Attorney, and Kyle Lessor, Assistant District Attorney. Counsel for the defense is led by William Hull and assisted by Gant Grimes, both of the Wichita County Public Defender’s Office.

Thursday, August 24, marks the last day of testimony of the first week of proceedings. Due to scheduling conflicts with a witness for the prosecution, as well as hearings currently scheduled in various Wichita County courtrooms, there will be no proceedings in this trial on Friday, August 25, 2023.

A running live blog of proceedings in the capital murder trial of Corey Trumbull for Thursday, August 24, 2023, can be found below. This story will be updated frequently.

10:55 a.m. — Testimony resumed and the interview between Trumbull and Mogg began playing from where it stopped prior to the recess. Detective Mogg tells Trumbull that he spoke with Stormy and Lexie and he knows what happened to Logan. He tells Trumbull he seems like a straight-up guy, so he wants Trumbull to be honest with him. Trumbull tells Mogg that both he and Johnson lost their temper with Logan.

The audio recording is stopped. Judge McKnight dismisses the jury to a morning break. The court is in recess until 10:45 a.m., at which time testimony will resume.

10:25 a.m. — In the audio recording, Mogg asks Trumbull who came with him to Las Vegas. Trumbull says Stormy and Lexie, then hesitates. Mogg asks Trumbull what happened to Logan.

10:22 a.m. — In the audio recording, Trumbull tells Mogg that Johnson is the disciplinary one, not him. He says at times he had to back Johnson up. He asks about Lexie and asks whether or not her cell phone was taken while she was at CPS. He says in Wichita Falls, they first stayed at the Super 8 Motel, then at the Oyo Motel, and doesn’t mention the Red Roof Inn.

10:19 a.m. — In the audio recording, Trumbull tells Mogg that after leaving Chillicothe, they stayed a few nights in Vernon before making their way to Wichita Falls. He says he doesn’t remember when he and Johnson met and that it was about a year and a half before the interview. He says the kids were not enrolled in school while they were in Wichita Falls and that they homeschooled the kids.

10:15 a.m. — In the audio recording, Mogg asks Trumbull where he moved after leaving Midland. Trumbull tells Mogg that he, Johnson, and the Cline children moved into a trailer in Chillicothe, along with his three dogs. Trumbull asks Mogg about his dogs, and Mogg tells him his dogs are all okay, and Trumbull becomes very emotional.

10:12 a.m. — In the audio recording, Trumbull tells Mogg that he’s a great dad, that he loves being a dad, and that it’s the only thing in his life that he’s ever done right.

10:11 a.m. — In the audio recording, Trumbull tells Mogg that he’s in the BDSM lifestyle. Trumbull discusses another previous relationship with Mogg. He said the woman he was dating had children, and the children loved him. Mogg asks Trumbull to describe his temperament, and Trumbull says he’s chill and down to earth. Mogg asks Trumbull if he ever loses his temper, and Trumbull says no.

10:08 a.m. — In the audio recording, Mogg asks Trumbull to describe Logan, and Trumbull calls him a handful. He said Logan at times would say he heard voices and that he wanted to hurt people.

10:06 a.m. — In the audio recording, Trumbull begins talking about meeting Johnson, his co-defendant and mother of Logan and Lexie Cline. He said he met Johnson on an app called Kik and they began a relationship. He referred to Johnson as “an amazing person.” “I care for everybody,” Trumbull said. “I care for Stormy, I care for Logan, I care for Lexie.” Mogg asks who takes care of Corey, and Trumbull begins to sob.

10:04 a.m. — In the audio recording, Trumbull says his previous girlfriend’s family didn’t like him and accused him of being the reason she was using methamphetamine. Trumbull says he was trying to keep her off of methamphetamine. Trumbull asks Mogg about Stormy Johnson and Lexie Cline and if Lexie is back with her mom. Trumbull and Mogg then discuss pictures of Trumbull’s children from a previous relationship, and he can be heard becoming emotional and beginning to cry as he discusses his children.

10:02 a.m. — In the audio recording, Trumbull tells Mogg about his time in Midland and Odessa. Trumbull said he’d met a girl there who had trouble with methamphetamine and he was trying to “help her stay out of trouble.” The overall tone of the interview up to this point is that of a friendly conversation, and at times, both can be heard laughing.

9:59 a.m. — In the audio recording, Mogg can be heard reading Trumbull his Miranda warning. Immediately after Trumbull says he understands his rights, they immediately resume discussing Scotland, Trumbull’s family history, and where he’s previously lived. Trumbull said he’d moved to Texas a few years prior.

9:56 a.m. — In the audio recording, Trumbull can be heard describing his tattoos to Mogg. One tattoo Trumbull describes as saying “Veritas aequitas”, which is Latin for “truth and honor.” Trumbull said it’s taken from the movie, Boondock Saints. Mogg and Trumbull begin discussing Scotland, and Mogg encourages Trumbull to go if he ever has the chance. It is evident that during this exchange, Mogg is establishing a rapport with Trumbull upon which the remainder of the interview will be built.

9:51 a.m. — Gillespie entered an audio recording of the interview between Mogg and Trumbull into evidence with no objection from the defense. A transcript of the interview was distributed to each jury member to aid them as the interview plays. Mogg testified that the voices on the audio recording were his and Trumbulls.

9:48 a.m. — Mogg testified that he was assigned to assist detectives with the WFPD regarding the Las Vegas aspects of the circumstances surrounding Trumbull. He testified that he conducted an interview with Trumbull while he was in custody in the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, as a courtesy to the WFPD. He testified this interview took place on March 2, 2020.

9:45 a.m. — Mogg testifies that he retired two weeks ago after 35 years with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. He testified that he’s investigated over 500 homicides during that time, conducting hundreds of interviews with suspects.

Judge McKnight dismisses Dean from the stand and instructs the prosecution that they may call their next witness. Gillespie calls Cliff Mogg, a retired homicide detective with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

9:40 a.m. — Gillespie said he never said Stormy came clean about Logan’s murder. Gillespie addressed a point brought up during the defense’s cross-examination, that we don’t know what happened between the welfare check at the Red Roof Inn on December 14, 2019, and the eviction on December 28, 2019. Dean testified “we do know” that Trumbull and Johnson acted together in relation to Cline’s homicide.

Hull passes the witness to Gillespie for further questioning.

9:25 a.m. — Proceedings began on Thursday morning with defense attorney William Hull’s cross-examination of Betty Dean, a retired detective with the Wichita Falls Police Department. Hull begins discussing the interview conducted by Dean and Detective Jason Biederman with Trumbull while he was in custody at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, on February 28, 2020.