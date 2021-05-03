Cornyn: Texoma airports to receive coronavirus relief funds

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Several airports in the Wichita Falls area were awarded a number of federal grants to combat the spread of coronavirus, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced Monday.

The funding comes through the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act of 2020.

“More and more Texans are getting vaccinated every day and we’ve seen an uptick in air travel as a result,” Cornyn said. “I am glad to have helped deliver this funding that will improve the health and safety of transportation workers and travelers in the Wichita Falls area.”

Here are a list of the grant funds awarded: