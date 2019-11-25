Cornyn to visit with families of deployed Airmen, distribute Thanksgiving turkeys at SAFB

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In advance of Thanksgiving, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) will join Colonel Kenyon Bell, Commander of the 82nd Training Wing, Colonel Russell Driggers, Commander of the 80th Flying Training Wing, Mayor Stephen Santellana of Wichita Falls, and President Glen Barham of the Sheppard Military Affairs Committee in giving thanks to families of deployed Airmen for their service Tuesday.

Sen. Cornyn will meet with Air Force families and offer words of support based on his experience as the son of a career Air Force Officer and help distribute to the families turkeys from the Sheppard Military Affairs Committee as a thank you from the Wichita Falls community.

He will also receive a briefing from Sheppard Air Force Base leaders on their operations and current federal needs.