Coronavirus risk in Texas

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As the death toll from the spreading coronavirus tops 100 in China, the U.S. and other nations are evacuating citizens to escape the outbreak.

Even though the United States has five confirmed cases, the state of Texas has not seen one yet.

Local pharmacist Jason Bobbitt said that if it’s not in your immediate area, you may not be in immediate danger.

“The coronavirus is actually very common, most of us have probably had a variation of it. It causes common colds, such things like that, when it mutates into something like this it kind of causes a cocern because it’s new and it scares people,” Bobbitt said.

Especially with no cases in the state.

“Luckily we haven’t had any, actually in the state of Texas that has been confirmed to have the virus but any time something like this happens you know you see TV’s and movies and stuff and propaganda saying it can spread, and it can but the main thing is to just be careful,” Bobbitt said.

Director of health for the Wichita County-Wichita Falls Health District Lou Kreidler reiterated the low chances of contracting the virus in this area.

“The risk for contracting this novel coronavirus is low, or none, if you haven’t been around someone, if you haven’t been to the Wuhan providence in China or you haven’t been around someone who has been in that area and is sick,” Kreidler said.

Because the virus is a variation of the flu and they don’t know all the facts yet, Bobbitt emphasized the importance of taking precautions in this time.

“Everybody is still kind of learning about it, it’s still new, there’s only five cases confirmed in the United States. There’s really nothing to get real excited about, at this point just take precautions: wash your hands, just try not to infect other people, not that it is the coronavirus but just day to day things,” Bobbitt said.

These steps in preventing you from virus’s can save you a trip to the doctor’s office, or even the hospital.

According to the Texas department of State Health Services, Texas has tested four people for coronavirus and all have come back negative.