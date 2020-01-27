Coronavirus test results negative on Baylor University student

WACO (KFDX/KJTL) — Baylor University released a statement Monday morning that test results were negative for Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) for the Baylor student whose samples were sent to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) last week.

“This is very good news, and we are deeply grateful to our local and University health care providers and officials and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District for their approach to this case, their proactive guidance and expertise and the compassionate care extended to our student while we awaited the CDC results,” said Sharon W. Stern, M.D., medical director for Baylor University Health Services.

University officials stress that there are no other suspected cases of Novel Coronavirus within the Baylor community at this time. Baylor will keep students, faculty and staff apprised in the event the situation changes.

On Friday, Jan. 24, the WMCPHD reported that the student, who had recently traveled to China, had met CDC criteria for further testing and evaluation after being treated at an area hospital.

Facility Services did thoroughly sanitize the student’s residence hall room, as well as the residence hall where the individual lives. During the isolation period, the student was monitored by Baylor, state and local health officials. The University also worked with the student to make sure needs were being met during the isolation period.

Samples sent to the CDC in Atlanta for testing were returned with negative results on Monday, Jan. 27.

You can read the full statement from Baylor University here.