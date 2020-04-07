Breaking News
Gov. Abbott orders state parks to close
Live Now:
Wichita Falls City Council Meeting
1  of  18
Closings & Delays
2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy Southside Youth Senter THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air

Coronavirus triggers a home farming boom

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

While the coronavirus pandemic has made things difficult on farmers around the country, it has also caused a new boom of urban and small farmers who are looking for different ways to put food on the table.

According to feed stores, an increasing number of people are buying seed for their gardens to plant vegetables and they’re looking to raise chickens.

“This is the time to be planting potatoes, so we’ve had a lot of people that expressed an interest in that and haven’t done that in the past, as well as vegetable seed,” said Mickey Day, general manager of Farm and Home Service in Sykesville, Maryland.

Day said he has seen all kinds of new faces lately, people who are looking for everything from vegetable seed to chickens to lay eggs.

Read more: https://bit.ly/2V5Hqcv

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News