Correctional officer charged with smuggling drugs to inmate

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An Allred prison correctional officer is charged with smuggling bags of synthetic marijuana called K2 to an inmate in the facility.

Justin Krajca is charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and bribery.

An investigator with the department of criminal justice inspector general’s office said he was contacted by the prison on Oct. 17 and told a vehicle had been searched on the parking lot belonging to Krajca.

They said a contraband K9 alerted to the trunk and inside they found two vacuum-sealed bags filled with a green substance that weighed about 260 grams.

The investigator interviewed Krajca and said the officer gave a voluntary statement that he was being paid by an inmate to smuggle in K2.

The investigator said Krjca said the inmate gave him notes with phone numbers to text to get an address and he received a MoneyGram for $452 to pick it up inside the door of a home and bring it into prison.

He said on the first trip, he found four vacuum-sealed bags and he smuggled it in under his uniform.

He said after he messaged a phone number that delivery was made, he would be paid more.

He said he received $300 through a cash app the first time and another $1,200 two days later.

He said when he delivered more bags, the procedure was to be repeated.