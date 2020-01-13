Cory Booker drops out of the presidential race

WASHINGTON (KFDX/KJTL/NBC) — Sen. Cory Booker. D-N.J., announced Monday he is dropping out of the Democratic presidential race.

With his departure, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick is now the only black candidate remaining in the 12-candidate Democratic primary.

“Nearly one year ago, I got in the race for president because I believed to my core that the answer to the common pain Americans are feeling right now, the answer to Donald Trump’s hatred and division, is to reignite our spirit of common purpose to take on our biggest challenges and build a more just and fair country for everyone,” he said in an email to supporters obtained by NBC News. “I’ve always believed that. I still believe that. I’m proud I never compromised my faith in these principles during this campaign to score political points or tear down others.”

