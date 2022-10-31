WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Trick or treat, smell my feet, give me something good to eat, is usually how the saying goes on Halloween, the spookiest holiday of all.

Ghosts and goblins roam the streets, while angels and superheroes go door to door asking for tasty treats.

“My favorite Halloween candy? It’s hard to decide probably Milky Way or Snickers, but the best one is probably Twix.”

“My favorite Halloween candy would be Skittles.”

“My favorite Halloween candy is Laffy Taffys.”

Parents come to keep everyone in line and to make sure everyone has a good time.

“My favorite part about Halloween is handing out candy and just seeing all the different costumes.”

Costumes and candy aren’t what the day is all about. Some folks decorate their homes, scary enough to make people scream and shout.

“We don’t get trick-or-treaters at our house very often. We live right on a corner, so that’s why we decorate so much and just try to entertain the people that are passing by.”

No matter how you spent your day, we hope it was full of fun and scares because what’s Halloween without some fright?

There’s still time to submit your little one’s costumes to our cutest kid in costume contest!

