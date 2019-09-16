Cotton Co. makes settlement with suspended sheriff

COTTON CO.(KFDX/KJTL)—In Cotton County Monday morning an agreement was filed which will end a removal from office effort against suspended Sheriff Kent Simpson and also shield him from any prosecution related to allegations in the removal petition.



As required by the settlement, Simpson has resigned as sheriff, and also pledged never to seek election to any office in Cotton County.

The settlement between Simpson and the board of county commissioners states its purpose is to avoid expense and time involved with the legal process.

It also states Simpson continues to deny the allegations in the petition.

The petition against Simpson was filed by the Cotton County Board of Commissioners and claims neglect, recklessness, and mismanagement.

It accused Simpson and Undersheriff Bobby Sparks of taking an unknown amount of money from a suspect’s home and never filing felony drug charges despite the report stating Simpson had enough physical evidence.

It also alleged Simpson neglected his official duties by failing to make reports on domestic violence calls, seizures of property and a burglary at Big Pasture School.

There was also alleged mismanagement by allowing sparks to handle employment decisions involving his wife and daughter.