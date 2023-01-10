COTTON CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — A Cotton County commissioner is facing an embezzlement charge after state and local officials alleged he had county employees help in his re-election campaign last summer.

The complaint against Cotton County District 1 Commissioner Mike Woods was filed by Third District Attorney David Thomas yesterday, January 9, 2023.

It stated that Woods fraudulently used county funds by having county employees on county time work in the District 1 County Barn to make campaign signs in June of 2022.

Woods was running for re-election to a second term and won the Republican nomination in June and then easily won against the Democrat in November.

An Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agent was assigned to investigate the allegation of misconduct. He said he interviewed all District 1 employees and several admitted they worked on making his campaign signs during work hours in June.

He said Woods was read his rights and afterward was interviewed and denied he allowed or asked the employees to make his signs while on county time.

Woods requested a preliminary hearing and it was set for March 7.

His bond was set at $10,000.

We so far have been unable to contact Woods for his response to the charges.