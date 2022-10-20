WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Arts Council hosted its 17th annual Mystery Art Auction with special guest KFDX sports director Tobin McDuff. Tobin was the auctioneer for the live auction portion of the evening.

This year there were three-hundred works of art and while the artists’ names remained a mystery there were more than two-hundred artists participating.

A silent online auction where people browsed the pieces and placed bids. Between the online silent auction and the live auction, $12,500 was raised.