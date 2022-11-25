IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Iowa Park Police arrested two suspects for possession after reportedly finding Fentanyl during a counterfeit bill report.

According to the arrest affidavit, on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, police were sent to the Yes-Way gas station for someone attempting to use counterfeit money.

The store clerk gave the officers the fake bills and told them the suspects were outside next to a vehicle.

Police identified Phillip Turner, and Karissa Kopcych, both from California. Turner admitted to using the bills but claimed he did not know they were counterfeit. Police requested permission to search the vehicle, but Turner declined and admitted there was methamphetamine in the car.

A search of the vehicle found a clear baggy containing a powdered substance consistent with Fentanyl. They also found heroin, meth, marijuana, and a loaded pistol.

Both were arrested and charged with Possession of Controlled Substances and Possession of Marijuana. Kopcych was charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. Her bond was set at $57,000.

Turner’s criminal history report showed a previous felony conviction. He was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon. His bond was set at $180,000.