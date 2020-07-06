Counties with less than 20 COVID-19 cases do not require masks in public

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — Gov. Greg Abbott’s order requires people to wear a mask in public in counties where there are more than 20 cases.

Clay County falls under one of the counties with less than 20 cases. Clay County Judge Mike Campbell said they have already filed for exemption July 2 and hope residents will continue practicing safety precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Right now I have a report that says we tested one hundred and 115, ninety-eight of those were negative and only nine are positive and we are still waiting on results for eight out of eleven thousand people that is a pretty small percentage of people that are positive, ” Clay County Judge Mike Campbell said.

Judge Campbell said if those numbers change to more than 20 they will have to implement the governor’s orders, and he also believes it is each individual’s responsibility and choice if they want to wear a mask or not.