Country living art on display at ‘Cowboy True’ in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Cowboys and art galleries aren’t usually thought of as two things that go hand-in-hand but tell that to artists showcasing their work this weekend at Cowboy True.

Artist David Godfrey said it’s an opportunity to pay respect through a paintbrush.

“This honors the cowboy and the cowboy ways, and ya know like I always say, the world has its mythology. Different types of mythology for different parts of the world. But America has a mythology of its own and it’s called the cowboy,” Godfrey said.

Setting up shop inside the J.S. Bridwell Agricultural Center for his 8th year, Godfrey said he always has this weekend circled on his calendar.

“I go to a lot of shows during the course of a year. This one here at Cowboys True in Wichita Falls is probably the best show I go to. I can’t brag on it enough,” Godfrey said.

It’s music to the ears of Arts Council Development Coordinator Kristen Shiplet who said she’s happy to provide artists an outlet to share their work with the public.

“Cowboy True is a fantastic art exhibition of almost 40 artists this year that are set up displaying their works. Anywhere from painting, drawing, sculpture, woodworking, we have a lot of fun with them. They come from all across the country,” Shiplet said.

It gives artists like Godfrey a special opportunity to share what being a cowboy truly means.

“The latest painting I just finished it shows a working cowboy out in a cow pasture. He’s roped a baby and he’s doctoring it and the mother is cooperating. She’s not fighting him or trying to jump on him and the title is called cowboy house call,” Godfrey said.

Shining a light on a side of country living not easily seen on the surface but captured forever in paint.

“Like in the old days when the doctor would come to your house and treat you and take care of you. Well. Cowboys do that with these babies everyday,” Godfrey said.

Admission to the event is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.