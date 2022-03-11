GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — One of the biggest names in the history of country music is coming to the home of the Largest Downtown Square in America this summer.

2-time Grammy winning country artist Dwight Yoakam is set to be the headlining musical performance during the Food Truck Championship of Texas in Graham on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Yoakam will be playing at the Young County Arena, located at 120 Craig Street in Graham, Texas. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $40 for general admission and $80 for floor admission and can be purchased online.

The 7th Annual Food Truck Championship of Texas features trucks from all over the state serving their finest dishes in the Largest Downtown Square in America.

The event is free to attend and begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 4 and will continue until 5 p.m. or when food trucks run out of food to make.

The event will also feature live music all day in the Downtown Square, an art walk, and children’s activities, all capped off with a concert featuring Dwight Yoakam.

For more information, visit the Food Truck Championship of Texas website.