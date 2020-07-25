Country music legend Randy Travis visits Wichita Falls computer store

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Seven time Grammy winner Randy Travis paid a visit to Wichita Falls Friday afternoon.

Employees at MacTech Solutions on Rhea Road posted on Facebook Travis and his wife came in to their store for repairs on her laptop.

Travis has been a key figure in country music since 1978.

Over the course of his career, Travis has recorded 20 studio albums and charted over 50 singles on Billboard’s Country charts.

Sixteen of those singles went on to reach number one.

Travis has sold over 25 million records, has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2016.

In addition to seven Grammy wins, Travis has won six CMA awards, eleven ACM awards, 10 AMA awards and eight Dove awards.

According to the Facebook post, Travis brought the staff sausage from Muenster during his visit.

Travis also took a few moments to take pictures with employees at MacTech, who said they are his number one fans.

It’s a moment the staff of MacTech Solutions will remember forever and ever, amen.