STEPHENS CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Country music fans are mourning the loss of a singer and songwriter who grew up in Stephens County who died Saturday at age 30.

The brother of Cady Groves took to Twitter to confirm the sad news where he also revealed she died of natural causes after having some medical problems last fall.

@cadygroves has left this world. Details are limited right now but family is trying to get them and will keep people updated. Rest In Peace little sis. Hope you’re reunited with @kellydgroves and Casey. pic.twitter.com/l4S3tqWYFy — Cody Groves (@Codywaynegroves) May 3, 2020



Cady grew up in Marlow, Cache and Lawton.

She is best known for her 2012 single “Little Girl.”