ATOKA, Okla. (KFOR) – Just when you thought she couldn’t fit anything else on her plate, you can now add “restaurant owner” to Reba McEntire’s resume.

“This has been a dream come true,” said Reba. “It has just turned out to be something that was way beyond my imagination.”

Dozens “Walk[ed] On” into the Reba’s Place grand opening on Thursday afternoon.

“It’s pretty exciting,” said Shelley Johnson, an employee. “Everybody loves it, everybody loves her.”

The three-story dining, bar, entertainment and retail venue sits on East Court Street in Atoka, about 12 miles south from Reba’s hometown.

“I get another excuse to get to come home to our state,” said Reba. “It’s going to help our town, it’s going to help the community, it’s going to bring jobs in.”

Reba’s Place, Photo courtesy KFOR Reba’s Place, Photo courtesy KFOR Reba’s Place, Photo courtesy KFOR Reba’s Place, Photo courtesy KFOR Reba’s Place, Photo courtesy KFOR

The restaurant’s “soft opening” was earlier this month. So far, it’s drawn a crowd from all over the country to eat and check out the memorabilia all throughout the building.

“We’ve had people come from Florida, from Wyoming,” said Johnson. “I sat a couple that was here from Winsconsin the other day. It’s pretty amazing.”

The menu is inspired by food Reba grew up with in Southeast Oklahoma, as well as choices inspired from cities and regions associated with her career, like Nashville, Tennessee.

You can check out the full menu here:

Reba’s Place, Photo courtesy KFOR Reba’s Place, Photo courtesy KFOR

Fans at Thursday night’s grand opening didn’t have to turn on the radio to hear Reba’s music, as she surprised guests with a performance.

“It’s music that helped build this place,” said Reba.

Reba’s Place is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.