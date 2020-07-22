Country Time to send $100 stimulus checks to 1,000 kids

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Country Time is looking to put smiles on the kiddos faces by sending stimulus checks to them if they can’t run their lemonade stands this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company has created “The Littlest Bailout” relief fund to put a little juice back into the economy.

Parents of children ages 14 or younger can click here to fill out the form on the company’s website for a chance to win $100 prepaid card.

1,000 winners will be randomly chosen.

Click here to read the official rules.

This promotion ends Wednesday, August 12.

