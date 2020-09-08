County commissioners approve tax abatement for Panda Biotech

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County commissioners have approved a seven-year tax abatement for incoming industrial hemp company Panda Biotech.

Ths tax abatement will reduce 70% of Panda Biotech’s county property tax bill. Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom said this should allow Panda’s value to increase between 80 and 120 million dollars.

Gossom also said even with the seven-year abatement, the company that grows hemp and manufactures hemp products should still provide an excellent tax base growth to the county.

Once more tax dollars come in from Panda, it could reduce the property taxes of other businesses and residents.

Panda Biotech’s arrival not only helps city and property tax base but should also help Burkburnett ISD because they will be able to add Panda’s full value onto their tax base.

Gossom and Panda expressed their excitement and are ready to get to work.

“What’s great, it’s got the potential to grow things around it that will use the manufacturing product coming out of there,” Gossom said.

“We’re really excited for the community to benefit from not just the taxes that this will bring but the jobs and the agricultural support and all the environmental benefits,” Panda Biotech executive vice president Dixie Carter said.

During the meeting, Panda officials say they plan to bring 50 jobs initially and more later. Besides direct employees, Panda could impact over 700 indirect jobs such as hemp farmers, truckers, and others.

County commissioners discussed the benefits of growing hemp saying this cash crop can be very beneficial to farmers in this area because hemp can keep their soil fertilized.

Panda Biotech officials said equipment is on schedule to be delivered near the end of this year and building renovations on the old Delphi building on I-44 will begin at the beginning of next year.