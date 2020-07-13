County commissioners plan to pass $4 million loan

County commissioners are looking to pass a $4 million loan. This loan would consolidate multiple county loans into one big loan.

WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL)— County commissioners are looking to pass a $4 million loan.



This loan would consolidate multiple county loans into one big loan.



Doing this would put the new loan at a much lower interest rate than it would if the loans were all paid separately.



This would also lower the taxes that are in the county’s interest and sinking fund.



Because the loan would be for three years, it would also be paid off quicker.

“It ranges everything from some heavy equipment, large trucks, things like that with the precincts. Primarily had to do with the precinct equipment that was on being paid for on lease purchase and then that one large loan on the computer system,” Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom said