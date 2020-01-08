County court judges request assistance from growing caseloads

Two county court judges ask Wichita County judge for help

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) – Salary supplements received by Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom are once again being brought to the forefront, along with the high volume of cases for two county court judges.

This is according to a letter addressed to Gossom and sent by Wichita County Court-At-Law Judges Gary Butler and Greg King.

In the letter, Butler and King request Gossom presides over the mental health court docket and non-contested estates cases. According to Butler and King, their two statutory county courts had 3,112 pending cases as of January 3. More than half of those cases were criminal.

The letter states those numbers don’t include the hundreds of cases of estates and guardianships, mental health commitment, and medication handled by the two courts.

As of January 3, Butler and King’s letter claims Gossom had only seven cases pending – six criminal and one civil.

As a county judge, Gossom has judicial duties, which include presiding over misdemeanor criminal and civil cases, probate matters, mental health cases and performing magistrate duties.

On the Wichita County judge’s website, it states:

The county judge handles such widely varying matters as hearings for beer and wine license applications, hearing on admittance to state hospitals for the mentally ill and mentally retarded and temporary guardianships for special purposes. Wichita County Website

“If you agree to this proposal to hear the mental health docket and the non-contested estates, then you will be in a much better position to justify your salary supplement and claim that at least 40% of the functions that you perform are judicial functions,” the letter states.

For more than two decades, Texas lawmakers have given a salary supplement to county judges who spend at least 40% of their time managing court cases. The stipend is intended to compensate these judges for dedicating additional workload to judicial duties.

Gossom’s salary supplement came into question in 2019 when former 78th District Judge Barney Fudge filed a court of inquiry against Gossom. Allegations said that the only judicial functions Gossom performed were presiding over juvenile detention hearings, alleging Gossom’s judicial functions do not achieve the 40% requirement.

In late December, Residing Judge David Peeples of San Antonio dismissed the inquiry, stating there’s no law providing guidance on how to calculate the percentage of judicial work.

LETTER FILED BY COUNTY COURT JUDGES BELOW