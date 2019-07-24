New county information system causes concern of transparency

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A few days after officials with Wichita County installed a new software system, the transition has proven to be a growing pain not only for county employees.

Citizens are also having issues gaining access to public information, including the Wichita County inmate roster and arrest affidavits.

An IT team from Tyler Technologies is expected to be here all week in hopes of working out the kinks of the Odyssey system, but it is unclear if that will resolve recent headaches the new system has caused.

Wichita County upgraded to the new $3 million software system because Judge Woody Gossom said the county needed a highly integrated system instead of one that segregated departments.

So far, it seems to be sharing less data and raising concern regarding transparency.

“The old site would allow you to scroll through and look at everyone in there,” Gossom said.

The Wichita County inmate roster used to list every inmate in the jail.

It also gave detailed booking information, including what time someone was booked in, their age, what city or state they were from.

The old website even provided the sentences of inmates when they pleaded or were convicted in Wichita County.

However, under the new system, a lot of those features are no more.

As of right now, mug shots are not even visible.

And if someone wants to know who is in jail, they have to know the correct spelling of someone’s first and last name.

Gossom said this eliminates the misuse of inmates’ information.

“The sheriff had concern that people were taking that list and using it inappropriately for their business purposes to solicit business,” Gossom said.

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke said that was discussed, but the sheriff’s office had nothing to do with the actual software selected by county commissioners.

“This wasn’t anything the sheriff’s office had to change,” Duke said. “This was a total software from the Tyler Odyssey software change that Wichita County went into contract to change to.”

Another issue with this new system is that as of right now, arrest affidavits are not available.

These reports are by the arresting officer and state the facts and circumstances surrounding an arrest.

By state law, these affidavits are supposed to be made available immediately by the magistrate’s clerk when the warrant is executed.

“I don’t think that anyone denied access of any records that the public is privileged to see,” Precinct 4 Commissioner Jeff Watts said.

“This is for the better and just the fact that we gotta get everybody to continue with the patience, get the bugs out and just makes sure it all works like it’s supposed to,” Duke said.

Gossom and Watts both said the system is converting information from 1983 to the present into two different systems and it is not an overnight process.

Gossom said they are working diligently to work out the glitches.

Gossom also said he is working to meet with the Central Magistrates office, the new bond management office and the Justice of the Peace to make sure the public, including the media, can gain access to arrest affidavits.

He also emphasized that there are about 200 open tickets Odyssey related and another 90 plus open and directed to the IT office

Once the kinks have all been worked out, this system is said to improve the day-to-day efficiency of operations.