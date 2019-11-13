TAC inducts Wichita Co. judge as ‘fellow’

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom is once again being honored as a “fellow” by the Texas Association of Counties.

TAC officials recognize Gossom for going above and beyond the number of hours of judicial education required by the state.

Gossom said the state requires 16 hours of education per year and the ones being inducted as a fellow go beyond that.

He said most of the ones inducted have around 32 hours of education, but Gossom has more than 60 hours.

“It’s a nice thing to be recognized and to do that, and I would say that about 20% of 233 county judges that do judicial duty, out of the 254, it’s nice to be in that 20%,” Gossom said.

Gossom will be inducted between Nov. 14–16 in San Marcos.